Justin Bieber had a run-in with the law on Wednesday after cops pulled over his car in Los Angeles.

The 17-year-old pop star was driving around the city in his black Batman-themed Cadillac when he was stopped by police for allegedly making an "unsafe turn."

The singer, whose luxury car features his initials on a side panel as well as a Batman logo on the grill and the word 'Batmobile' on the back, was let off with a warning, according to E!.

It is the second time this year Bieber has been caught out by authorities in Los Angeles: He was also stopped for making an illegal maneuver in October.