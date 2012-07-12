Entertainment Tonight.

Justin Bieber was hit with a hefty lawsuit on Thursday from a concert-going mother who claims that she suffered severe permanent hearing loss when she was "struck with a sound blast" while attending one of Biber's concerts.

According to the court documents obtained by ET, the woman attended a 2010 Bieber concert at the Rose Quarter Arena in Oregon and claims to have been injured when an alleged unanticipated "sound blast" exceeded safe decibel levels and purportedly caused her significant hearing loss as well as tinnitus (ringing of the ears) and hyperacusis (over-sensitivity to certain sound frequencies) in both ears.

VIDEO: Justin Bieber Announces 'Believe' Tour

The woman claims that the incident occurred when the 18-year-old pop phenom was pulled out over the crowd in a steel heart-shaped gondola and drove the crowd into a "frenzy of screams" by pointing at various sections of the arena to make them cheer.

The Oregon resident claims that Bieber's metal gondola served as a "sound conductor" and subsequently created a "sound blast" that permanently damaged both of her ears. The woman alleges that she had no way of anticipating such a loud wave of sound and is accusing Bieber of negligence.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Injured While Performing in Paris

In addition to suing the Canadian pop singer, the woman is also suing Bieber's record label and the owners of the Rose Quarter Arena and its promotion company.

"Experienced promotors [sic], sound engineers, managers and artists are responsible to maintain safe decibels at all times during their events," the woman wrote in the submitted court papers. "Due to their negligance [sic] and my subsequent inablity [sic] to protect myself, my quality of life has been permanently reduced in addition to the injury."

VIDEO: Justin Bieber on Escaping Crazed Fans in London

In all, the woman claims she is owed $9.23 million for "expenses, pain and suffering, loss of quality of life, severe tinnitus, hyperacusis and permanent disablity [sic] and impairment to both of [her] ears."

Bieber has yet to make a public response to the accusations; however, his manager, Scooter Braun, replied to the claims via Twitter, writing, "Dear the lady who is suing Justin for 9 million because his music was too loud, screwwwww you."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Curtis Stone & Lindsay Price are Engaged

How M.C. Hammer Could've Married Whitney Houston