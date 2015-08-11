Justin Bieber fully supports Kris Jenner dating Corey Gamble, so much so that the singer posted an Instagram photo of the two, along with the caption “Hottest couple in the game.”

Bieber has a connection to both Jenner and Gamble. The pop star is good friends with her daughters Kendall and Kylie, while his manager Scooter Braun works with Gamble. As a result, Gamble was hired as the Biebs’ tour manager. This isn’t the first time that Bieber has shown Jenner love on Instagram. As Gossip Cop noted in August 2014, the singer posted a photo of himself cuddling the Kardashian matriarch, and then joked, “@kendalljenner @kyliejenner who’s your daddy.”

In March, we all learned more than we needed to know about Jenner and Gamble’s relationship when Kim Kardashian said on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that she could often hear her mom and Gamble having sex at night. Kardashian told her sisters, “The bed literally bangs up against the wall.”