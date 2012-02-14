Never Say Never!

On Monday, Justin Bieber, 17, surprised six-year-old cancer patient Avalanna Routh (dubbed "Mrs. Bieber"), with a trip to NYC for the Valentine's Day date of her dreams. Accompanied by her family, the Boston-native, who has battled a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer for most of her life, spent the day playing board games, eating cupcakes, and exchanging autographs with the teen star -- and even got to style his signature hairdo her own way.

"That was one of the best things I have ever done. She was AWESOME! Feeling really inspired now! #MrsBieber" the singer, who is dating Selena Gomez, 19, tweeted after their meeting.

The girl, who was given the moniker "Mrs. Bieber" after her family threw her a pretend wedding, caught the singer's attention when family and friends began a Facebook and Twitter campaign for the sick girl to meet her idol.

And this dream date is one that the young lady will not soon forget. Asked by reporters how long she has been a Bieber fan, Routh replied, "Seven years. No, 80. Eighty years."

