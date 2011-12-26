Tis the season for giving, and Justin Bieber pulled out all the stops for a Christmas present for his childhood friend, Ryan Butler.

"Justin got me a present. #swag!!!" Butler posted to his Twitter along with a pic of a brand-new ivory two-door Ford Mustang Convertible on Sunday.

The teen popstar and his BFF grew up together in Stratford, Ontario. Butler makes a cameo in Bieber's 2009 music video for his hit, "One Time."

Despite his super-busy schedule, the 17-year-old "Under the Mistletoe" singer spent Christmas Day at home in Canada with his family -- sans girlfriend Selena Gomez. He posted a few photos of him and his two younger siblings (Jaxon, 2, and Jazmyn, 3) to his Twitter account.

"Spending time with family -- feels really good. Going to get to see these smiles on Christmas," he wrote Saturday.

"Merry Christmas from the family!" he added Sunday.

