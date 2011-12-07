Justin Bieber wants to remember everything about his trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico -- including how his girlfriend Selena Gomez looks in a bikini.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena's beach PDA

On Wednesday, the Canadian pop star snapped a series of photos featuring his 19-year-old girlfriend wearing a blue two-piece bikini. The couple's romantic getaway comes just weeks after Bieber, 17, took a DNA test to prove he did not father a child with Mariah Yeater.

PHOTOS: Selena's sexy style

This is hardly the first time Bieber and Gomez have engaged in poolside PDA. In May, a bikini-clad Gomez was photographed straddling her boyfriend of one-year while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Celebs with Bieber fever

Will the pair's relationship stand the test of time? "If the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25," Bieber told Women's Wear Daily in September. "[But] I'm not looking to get married now."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Guess the Smooching Stars

Year in Review: Celeb PDA 2011

Celeb Moments We're Thankful For