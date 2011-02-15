It's the question millions of tweens and teens want to know: What is Justin Bieber's take on sex?

"I don't think you should have sex with anyone unless you love them," the singer, 16, tells the new issue of Rolling Stone.

Yet Bieber, who has been romantically linked to Selena Gomez, stops short of advocating abstinence before marriage. "I think you should just wait for the person you're ... in love with," he says.

About Gomez, 18: Rolling Stone writer Vanessa Grigoriadis noticed an incriminating screensaver -- a sweet pic of the Disney starlet and him against an "orange sunset" -- on Bieber's laptop. The "Baby" star quickly shut the laptop once Grigoriadis saw it.

In the interview, Bieber expounds on more controversial topics than his future sex life. For instance, he's undecided about which political party he'd join. "I'm not sure about the parties," he says. "But whatever they have in Korea, that's bad."

One issue he's rock-solid on: "I really don't believe in abortion," he admits. "It's like killing a baby?"

What about abortion in cases of rape? "Um. Well, I think that's really sad, but everything happens for a reason. I guess I haven't been in that position, so I wouldn't be able to judge that."

Born in Canada, Bieber tells the mag he has no plans to become an American citizen. "You guys are evil," he jokes. "Canada's the best country in the world."

How come? In Canada, he says, "We go to the doctor and we don't need to worry about paying him, but here, your whole life, you're broke because of medical bills," he explains. "My [American] bodyguard's baby was premature, and now he has to pay for it. In Canada, if your baby's premature, he stays in the hospital as long as he needs to, and then you go home."

