The Hollywood Reporter -- Don't count Justin Bieber out on April Fool's Day.

"As promised taking all fan phone calls TODAY at (888) 847 9869. Talk to u soon!" the pop star posted on his official Twitter account on Monday, April 1.

But to the dismay of his 36.9 million-plus followers, callers were met with the TMZ tip line instead of Bieber's dreamy vocals. The "Boyfriend" singer eventually removed the tweet, but left it up long enough for fans to take snapshots and distribute through the Internet.

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber's Euro Crisis

Since the number is toll-free, TMZ will be footing the bill for all the Beliebers that dial in, which could ultimately make for a very expensive prank.

The question remains whether TMZ has a sense of humor, or will Bieber -- a favorite target of the paparazzi and gossipmongers -- be met with retaliation?

Related article on THR.com:

Justin Bieber's Pet Monkey Quarantined at German Airport (Report)

_ _ _ _

Find more online: THR.com