Justin Bieber is taking the beauty world by storm.

Two weeks after announcing plans to launch a nail polish line, the 16-year-old singer is getting ready to debut his first unisex fragrance, My World.

The "Baby" singer paired with Etoile Nation Beauty to create wristbands and dog tags infused with the scent, which will hit Wal-Mart stores on November 26.

Bieber -- who was reportedly "harassed" during a laser tag fight last week -- said he's been heavily involved in choosing the ingredients for the fragrance.

"They actually brought me a bunch of stuff to smell today," Bieber told WWD. "One of them smelled too young, too fruity. One was really good."

Perhaps another pop star inspired the "Baby" singer to join the beauty biz.

"I actually like the Britney Spears perfume on girls," he admitted. "It smells good."

