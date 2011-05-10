-- Justin Bieber vomited during his Monday night performance in Manila! The 17-year-old pop star tweeted before his show: "Sick as a dog but the show must go on. got called a trooper!" He had to go backstage mid-set and vomit, but finished the 90-minute performance. [Gossip Cop]

-- In a Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show, 26-year-old Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza found herself in the hot seat. When Plaza awkwardly joked she "does what men tell [her] to do," Steven Tyler, 63, let out an overenthusiastic, "YES!" [Huffington Post]

-- Charlie Sheen and Snoop Dogg have teamed up -- for a good cause! The duo released a single called "Winning," and are donating all of the proceeds to relief campaigns for those affected by last month's devastating tornadoes. [Perez Hilton]

-- Al Pacino has joined the Gotti: Three Generations cast. The 71-year-old Godfather star will join John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Joe Pesci and Lindsay Lohan in the mobster biopic. [PopEater]

