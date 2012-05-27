CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) -- Justin Bieber is wanted for questioning by Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators after a photographer complained of being roughed up by the pop star at a shopping center.

Sheriff's Lt. Robert Wiard (ward) says the photographer called 911 on Sunday and complained of pain to his chest. Wiard said the scuffle happened when the photographer tried to snap pictures of Bieber and his girlfriend, teen actress Selena Gomez, after they walked out of a theater at The Commons at Calabasas.

Wiard says the photographer was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

He says Bieber and Gomez left before deputies arrived, so investigators want to talk to him to get his side of the story.

A call to Bieber's publicist was not immediately returned late Sunday.