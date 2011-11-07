Justin Bieber's ready to prove he's nobody's baby daddy.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the 17-year-old pop star will take a paternity test to disprove Mariah Yeater's claims that he's the father of her 3-month-old son.

"Justin's team chose to proactively make arrangements for him to take a DNA test to put this to rest when he gets back from Europe," a source close to the star tells Us.

PHOTOS: Stars with Bieber fever

"It's ridiculous that this story has gotten this big, and it's entirely obviously make up," says the source. "So he's doing this just to put an end to [the allegations] even though he shouldn't have to."

VIDEO: Aww! The Biebs gives Selena Gomez a kiss

Yeater, 20, claims she became pregnant after a sexual encounter backstage at the Staples Center in L.A. when she was 19 and Bieber was 16. If Yeater's allegations turned out to be true, police told the Associated Press she would be investigated for statutory rape. (Under California law, anyone who has unlawful sex with a minor and not more than three years older is guilty of a misdemeanor, which carries up to a one-year jail sentence.)

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena pack on the PDA

So is Bieber planning on taking Yeater to court? His rep tells Us in a statement he and his team will "vigorously pursue all available legal remedies to protect Justin and hold those involved with bringing this suit accountable for their actions."

During an appearance on the Today Show Friday, Bieber professed to have "never met the woman" who claims he fathered her child. "I'd just like to say, basically, that none of those allegations are true... I know that I'm going to be a target, but I'm never going to be a victim."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly