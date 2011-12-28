Entertainment Tonight.

Justin Bieber's grandparents were involved in a car accident Wednesday in Canada that demolished their vehicle, but they emerged from the wreckage with no serious injuries.

Police in Ontario's Perth County confirmed to ET that the teen heartthrob's grandfather was driving in snowy weather when his SUV hit a patch of slush and sent the vehicle into a ditch. The SUV -- which was totaled in the crash -- rolled and struck some small trees and bushes before coming to a stop.

MORE: Justin Bieber's Sweet Backstage Surprise

Police said the airbags deployed and the grandmother suffered no injuries, but Justin's grandfather had minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and released.

Justin has not publicly reacted to the accident, but his mother, Pattie Mallette, sent out this tweet yesterday: "My parents got into a car accident today. They flipped into a ditch & totaled the car, but thank God they are alive! My dad has broken ribs. Plz pray 4 him 4 quick healing! Count your blessings & forgive ur parents always. U never know what tomorrow holds!!!"

MORE: Justin Bieber Joins Disney's Christmas Parade

Related stories on ETonline.com:Rachel Uchitel Is Pregnant

Lady Gaga's Ex-Assistant Sues Touring Company