Justin Bieber seems to be enjoying some quality family time this holiday season after posting this fun photo with his father and siblings.

The family photo shows the teen idol smiling and displaying his big personality while his father looks on with Justin's little brother and sister.

The singer is preparing to perform this Saturday on Dick Clark's famous New Year's Rockin' Eve show, co-hosted by Ryan Seacrest. On his Twitter page, Justin writes: "NYE in Times Square NYC with @RyanSeacrest Saturday Night. got something special planned."

