Investigators have thwarted a convicted murderer's plot to kill and castrate teen idol Justin Bieber, Albuquerque's KRQE news reports.

According to the site, Dana Martin -- currently serving two life sentences in New Mexico for raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Vermont 12 years ago -- recruited a fellow inmate at the state prison near Las Cruces to help him carry out a series of murders, one of which was planned for the "Beauty and the Beat" singer.

Law-enforcement officials say recently released inmate Mark Staake and his nephew Tanner Ruane were supposed to take down the pop sensation at his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert in New York City in November. The plan was to strangle the young star and his bodyguard with paisley ties, Martin's calling card, and then castrate both victims.

Before the grisly deed was carried out, however, Staake was arrested in Vermont on outstanding warrants. Apparently, Martin -- who KRQE says is "obsessed" with Bieber and has a tattoo of the singer on his leg -- blew the whistle on his own scheme and revealed the whole murder plot to cops. Investigators later recorded phone calls between Martin and Ruane in which the two discussed the killings.

Ruane was subsequently apprehended by New York police, who found murder tools and pruning shears on him at the time of his arrest.

Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the planned attack, noting that the singer's well-being was his team's top priority.

"We take every precaution to protect and insure the safety of Justin and his fans," Braun told Us.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber's Manager Speaks Out on Alleged Murder, Castration Plot