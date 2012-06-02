Believe it or not, Justin Bieber's U.S. has sold out!

The "Boyfriend" singer's entire U.S. tour sold out within one hour. Tickets for the "2012 Believe Tour," presented by AEG Live, went on sale Friday. The tour features "Call Me, Maybe" singer Carly Rae Jepsen and will kick-off Sept. 29 in Glendale, Ariz. It will then travel to more than 45 cities, ending in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 26.

Bieber's two nights at Madison Square Garden in NYC sold out within 30 second, which makes it one of the fastest selling tours in history.

Bieber, 18, tweeted Saturday, "Tickets are selling out everywhere. I have the most amazing fans. Thank you so much. Can't wait to see you all on the Believe Tour!"

On Thursday, the "Baby" singer suffered a concussion after walking into a glass wall backstage during his concert in Paris.

"Just smacked my head and needed some water. All good," he tweeted to his Beliebers. "I'm Canadian. We are tough. LOL. It's all good. Just gotta take it easy the rest of the night. Back at it again for you guys tomorrow. Thanks."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber's U.S. Believe Tour Sells Out in One Hour!