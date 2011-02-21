Bieber mania is about to go into overdrive: Justin Bieber has buzzed off the shaggy hair that he was known for!

"Thinking about getting a haircut ... hmmmmmm," the teen posted on his Twitter account early Monday afternoon.

But unbeknownst to him, Rascal Flatts band member Jay DeMarcus had already posted a photo on Twitter of Bieber with a newly buzzed 'do.

The 16-year-old singer was on set filming a music video with the country band for the collaborative track "That Should Be Me."

DeMarcus pulled the photo from his Twitter account almost as quickly as he'd posted it saying, "Ooooops! Sorry Bieber!!!!"

What do you think about Bieber's new hair?

