Justin Long and Zooey Deschanel will be awkwardly wooing one another for three episodes on Fox's upcoming comedy New Girl come fall.

He'll play a music teacher (awwww) who falls for the newly single Jess (Deschanel), and then probably some extremely precious, wide-eyed, brunet-on-brunette action happens.

New Girl hasn't even started yet, and we're already approaching terminal adorableness, and Fox's attempt to coin the term "adorkable" is not helping. This is Long's first recurring TV role since Ed, where he also battled a case of near-fatal sweetness, with reasonable success.

