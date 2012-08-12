It's happily ever after for Jen!

Rumors from earlier this month that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's relationship was on the rocks couldn't have been further from the truth. In actuality, the pair is engaged!

Proving once and for all that Aniston, 43, is The One, Theroux popped the question to his love of 18 months on Friday, Aniston's rep confirms to Us Weekly. It was an especially happy day for the actor and screenwriter, who was also celebrating his 41st birthday when he proposed.

PHOTOS: Why 2011 was Jennifer's best year ever

In June, the pair, who costarred in the movie, Wanderlust, embarked on a romantic European vacation, stopping in Capri where they spent their nights at a $3,750-a-night hotel and sunbathed their toned torsos on the deck of the Liberty of Lymington, boat, which rents for $17,555 a week.

PHOTOS: Jen and Justin's sexy vacation album

The entire getaway was dreamed up by Aniston, says a Theroux insider, "to take Justin to some of her favorite places." They began their sojourn in Paris on June 10, following by a few days in Rome. Last week Theroux visited his love on the Wilmington, NC set of her latest flick, We're the Millers.

PHOTOS: Jennifer and Justin's matching style

This will be the first marriage for the Rock of Ages star and the second for Aniston, who married Brad Pitt in July 2000; they separated in January 2005 and finalized their divorce in October of that year. (Pitt proposed to longtime love Angelina Jolie earlier this year.)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston Are Engaged!