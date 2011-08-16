Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt weren't compatible -- but they do have similar taste in partners!

Since their 2005 split, both divorcees have found new love: Pitt with Angelina Jolie, Aniston with Justin Theroux. Although the worldly humanitarian and gruff Wanderlust star don't physically appear to have a lot in common, the parallels between them -- from their love of tattoos to taste in clothing -- are undeniable!

Both Jolie, 36, and Theroux, 40, are strong minded individuals with a love for gun-crazy bling. While the Your Highness actor frequently dons a pistol pendant on a gold chain around his neck, Jolie frequently sports a semiautomatic gold necklace.

Both rebound lovers like to express themselves with permanent ink on their bodies in the form of multiple tattoos. Jolie and Theroux also both have a rebelliously chic style, frequently opting for leather ensembles and lots of edgy black clothing.

