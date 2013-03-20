Justin Theroux on his style: 'I'd feel naked without jeans and boots'

Justin Theroux Jennifer Aniston combat boots black style Esquire uniform NY

By Chris Gardner

Of course you know Justin Theroux as Jennifer Aniston's hunky fiance. But chances are, you also recognize the actor for his trusty "uniform" -- distressed denim, combat boots and all the black garments that can fit on one frame.

He's also a writer, so we weren't surprised to see him write a column in the May issue of Esquire, in which the soon-to-be Mrs. Jennifer Aniston explains why he just can't stray from his signature, even if that means suffering in the humid heat box that is New York in summer. (Maybe it's because Jen helps cool him off?) Click through to read Justin talk about his style in his own words ...

RELATED: Read More From the Justin Theroux Style Story in Esquire

On discovering his personal style:

"A friend once shared with me an idiotic maxim: Regardless of the season, a guy's attire 'should always be winter from the waist down: jeans and boots.' Chuckling, I dismissed the quote until it dawned on me that he had just described a hips-down uniform I've slavishly adhered to ever since I stopped wearing training pants and Grip 'n' Gos."