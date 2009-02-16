Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly taking a big step in their relationship. The pair was spotted moving into Justin's new New York City apartment over the weekend.

Justin's mother isn't giving anything away any particulars of the new apartment or Jessica and Justin's living arrangements. She simply told US Weekly "The apartment is great. He's loving it!"

Jessica Biel was also spotted in the front row at New York's Fashion Week. She applauded while Timberlake - now bearing the mantle of GQ's "Most Stylish Man" - took to the runway at the end of the show for his William Rast clothing line.