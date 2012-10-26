Justin Timberlake's first week of wedded bliss with Jessica Biel had a least one bump in the road.

On Wednesday, Gawker revealed that L.A. realtor Justin Huchel, a close friend of Timberlake's, produced a "joke" video, starring homeless people in downtown Los Angeles, in honor of the singer-actor, 31, and Biel, 30.

In the 8:30 clip entitled "Greetings from Your Hollywood Friends Who Just Couldn't Make It," dozens of individuals, many of them seemingly intoxicated or mentally ill, offer their congratulations to the couple -- who threw a lavish multi-million dollar weeklong bash for their pals at an exclusive resort in southern Italy, culminating with Oct. 19 vows.

On Friday, the "SexyBack" singer posted an open letter apologizing for the video, derided by many as offensive.

"I am (by nature) a pretty private person. So, I don't really take it upon myself to comment on things that so often go misunderstood or something that has even shed any kind of dark light on what was and will always be one of the most special weeks of my life," the Trouble with the Curve star writes. "But, in light of the recent events, I can't fight the urge to clarify my thoughts and feelings on what has been a very upsetting portrayal of the people closest to me and myself. It's not who I am as a professional or as a man."

"I don't live my life making fun of people (unless, of course, I'm making fun of myself on SNL)," the "Dick in a Box" performer continues. "Especially, those who are less fortunate or those in need. I grew up with a family and community that instilled ideals in me like hard work, honesty and empathy. As a matter of fact, growing up in Tennessee, I was always taught that we as people, no matter what your race, sex, or stature may be, are equal."

Calling his friend's video "silly, unsavory" and "made as a joke and not in any way in mockery," Timberlake goes on to clarify several points: That he had "no knowledge of its existence" and "had absolutely ZERO contribution to it,"; "My friends are good people. This was clearly a lapse in judgment. . . I don't believe it was made to be insensitive," he opines; "It was NOT shown at my wedding," he says of one rumor; "We can all agree that it was distasteful, even though that was not it's intention," he says.

"I am NOT defending the video," Timberlake continues. "I agree with the overall consensus."

"I am deeply sorry to anyone who was offended," he concludes, adding he is "holding myself accountable."

And Huchel, the man behind the video, is definitely on the hook, too:

"You can bet your ass that I'm having my friend do at least 100 hours of community service," Timberlake writes as a P.S. -- although he doesn't note if he'll serve any time himself.

