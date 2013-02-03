Regardless of the outcome of the actual game on Sunday, Feb. 3, the Super Bowl already has at least one winner: Justin Timberlake. Taking the stage at DirecTV's Super Saturday Night party in New Orleans on Feb. 2 -- his first live show in five years -- the "Suit & Tie" singer never missed a beat. He wowed the crowd with a sizzling mix of old hits and new tracks from his upcoming album, The 20/20 Experience.

Dapper in a black tux and black bow-tie, the 31-year-old entertainer opened with a fan favorite from his first solo record, the song "Like I Love You." He was accompanied by a 13-piece band and four backup singers. That number was followed by tunes including "My Love," "Cry Me a River," "Rock Your Body," and "Senorita," as well as covers of the Jacksons' "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)" and INXS' "What You Need."

"Happening now! JT on stage!" the musician's team tweeted from his account, along with a photo of Timberlake onstage.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the night was the pop star's debut of two brand-new tracks, a Maxwell-like jam called "Pusher Love Girl" and another song, "That Girl," in which he sings, "I'm in love with that girl, so don't be mad at me." He also treated the audience to a performance of his latest single, "Suit & Tie," with special guest Jay-Z, whose wife, Beyonce, is gearing up for her own Super Bowl performance during the Feb. 3 halftime show.

There were plenty of famous faces in the crowd, too. Among the stars who came out to party on Saturday night were Sofia Vergara, Nina Dobrev, Hayden Panettiere, Matt Bomer, and Paul McCartney.

Timberlake will take the stage again on Feb. 10 when he performs at the 2013 Grammy Awards. He also tweeted that he'll play an intimate post-Grammys show -- no press, "fans only" -- at the Hollywood Palladium later that same night.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Timberlake Debuts New Music From The 20/20 Experience at Super Bowl Party