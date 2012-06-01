That's one way to bring sexy back.

Justin Timberlake jetted to Fayetteville, Arkansas this week for an extra-special gig at the town's Bud Walton Arena -- hosting the Walmart Corporation's Annual Shareholders' meeting.

Early Friday morning, the crooner, 31, donned a grass skirt and tied a lei around his head in an effort to get a rise out of the crowd.

"It's 7:20 a.m. That's how Walmart does it? I need to work on my schedule," Timberlake joked, leading the audience in the company's "Walmart Cheer."

The Social Network star's Fayetteville appearance comes on the heels of a sweet, PDA-packed May 26 engagement celebration with fiancee Jessica Biel--and 100-plus friends and family.

"He and Jessica danced very closely," when the DJ played his hit, "SexyBack," a partygoer tells Us Weekly. "It looked like neither wanted the night to end."

