He needs to do it for his country!

Shortly after his "Friends With Benefits"' co-star Mila Kunis scored a date to the Marine Corps Ball, Justin Timberlake got his own invitation!

Wearing standard camouflage pants and a black T-shirt, Cpl. Kelsey De Santis invited Timberlake, 30, to the Marine Corps Ball on Nov. 12 in Washington, D.C. (Kunis agreed to attend a different ball on Nov. 18 in Greenville, N.C.)

"So, Justin, you wanna call out my girl Mila?" De Santis said. "I'm gonna call you out and ask you to come to the Marine Corps Ball with me!"

Timberlake encouraged Kunis, 27, to say yes to Sgt. Scott Moore's YouTube invite. "You need to do it for your country!" he said.

"If you can't go," De Santis continued. "All I have to say is cry me a river! Hit me up."

According to the YouTube video's description, De Santis is currently serving as the only female at the Martial Arts Center for Excellence at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

