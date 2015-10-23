Major hashtag relationship goals!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made it a parents-night-out during their first red carpet appearance together since their son Silas was born in April.

During the Fashion Group International Night of the Stars Gala on Oct. 22, all eyes, including Justin's, were on the gorgeous mama as she showed off her flawless figure in a form-fitting teal Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Justin looked quite dapper himself in a black suit over a black and white stripped button-down shirt.

Jessica, who married the "Mirrors" singer in 2012, recently gushed about her baby boy on the "Today" show.

"He's wonderful. He's just a joy," she said.

The 33-year-old also admitted motherhood isn't a cakewalk.

"[It's] incredibly hard, the hardest job in the world and I've never been more thankful and grateful to my own mother," she admitted. "Oh, my gosh I'm going to call her right after this actually and just thank her. What you have to do for your kid -- it's an amazing responsibility and the biggest joy ever."

Well, you're looking incredible doing it!