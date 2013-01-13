Get suited up, JT fans! As expected, Justin Timberlake dropped his first single since 2006 just past midnight on Monday Jan. 14 on his website: "Suit and Tie," a song produced by longtime collaborator Timbaland with Jay-Z rapping in a guest verse.

Timberlake, 31, revealed in an open letter that Suit and Tie is the lead single off of his third solo album The 20/20 Experience, which follows 2006's FutureSexLoveSounds.

"What I came up with is something I couldn't be more excited about!" said the former 'N Syncer, who wed Jessica Biel in October. "It is full of inspiration that I grew up listening to and some newfound muses that I've discovered along the way." He added that the sessions for the album were "probably the best time" he's had in his career, "creating with no rules and/or end goal in mind and really enjoying the process."

In the song, Timberlake croons about his love of couture: . "I be on my suit and tie shit/ Can I show you a few things, little baby?" Jay-Z also chimes in about wearing tuxes, designer Alexander Wang and "truffle season." Listen to the track on his website and tell Us: What do you think of the single?

