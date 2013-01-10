Married life makes Justin Timberlake wanna sing! The newlywed star, 31, will be releasing his first album of new music since 2006's FutureSexLoveSounds, he announced on Twitter on Thursday Jan. 10. "To whom it may concern . . . I think I'm READY!" Jessica Biel's hubby wrote in his tweet, which links to a video on his website.

In the clip, Timberlake is seen strolling through a building and into a recording studio as he's heard explaining the long wait for new music. (In the interim, the former boy bander has starred in a bunch of feature films including The Social Network, Bad Teacher and In Time.)

"Someone asked me the other day . . . 'So are you just done with music?'" Timberlake says. "[Music] means more to me than anybody else in the world.

I've only done two albums in the past decade," he adds. (His first solo album, Justified, came out in 2002. "What does the next decade mean to me? I don't want to put anything out that is . . . something I don't love. You just don't get that every day. You have to wait for it." (No other info is revealed about the music, other than a countdown clock, which suggests more information may be revealed this coming Monday, Jan. 14.)

Indeed, back in November, a source told Us Weekly that Timberlake was "almost done" recording his third album in secret, adding that the tracks are "very solid."

Adds another source: "He really misses recording."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Timberlake Releasing First Album of New Music Since 2006