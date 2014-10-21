The Timberlakes have come out on top! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have settled their lawsuit against Heat magazine after the Irish publication published pictures of J.T. at a Paris nightclub in one of their weekly September issues, claiming the musician/actor was being unfaithful while allegedly at his birthday party.

The headlines that coincided with the photos read: "Justin Timberlake gets flirty with another woman, It is not his wife!" and "The flirty photos that rocked Justin and Jessica's marriage."

Timberlake, 33, filed a defamation claim in Ireland against the publishers over the article's headline, the photographs used and quotes attributed to Biel, 32. After a brief hearing in Dublin, the couple's lawyers confirmed that a settlement had been reached, though details of a financial settlement were not disclosed. Heat magazine's publisher, Bauer Media Group, also issued an apology.

"The article was based on an unfounded report regarding Justin Timberlake's alleged behavior at a club following a performance in Paris, to celebrate a birthday and also included a number of purported statements improperly attributed to Jessica Biel, which heat now understands had never been made by her," Bauer Media Group's apology reads. "The Defendant accepts that the article was false and withdraws any inferences that questioned the state of Justin and Jessica's marriage. The Defendant regrets any embarrassment caused to the couple and unreservedly apologizes to them."

Lawyers to Timberlake and Biel also released a statement showing that the couple's was pleased with the outcome. "Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are very satisfied with this categoric retraction of what was a false and unfounded story," the statement reads. "The couple will not be making any further comment in relation to this matter, but will not hesitate to take similar legal action if false allegations regarding the state of their marriage are repeated."

Timberlake continues to post photos he chooses on Instagram, and recently shared a rare pic of him and his wife of two years.

