The 2013 Grammy Awards is bringing "SexyBack" with a performance by Justin Timberlake! For the first time in four years, the singer will return to the Grammys stage at the 55th annual awards show.

Timberlake, 31, is set to release his first studio album in seven years, The 20/20 Experience, on March 19. After taking a break from singing to focus on his acting career (and marry Jessica Biel!), The Social Network star released his first single from his new record, "Suit & Tie," featuring Jay-Z, on Jan. 14.

"What I came up with is something I couldn't be more excited about!" the former 'N Sync member gushed of the LP, the followup to 2005's FutureSex/LoveSounds. "It is full of inspiration that I grew up listening to and some newfound muses that I've discovered along the way."

The pop star, who has won six Grammy Awards himself, will take the stage Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in L.A. Other performers for night include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Elton John and Ed Sheeran, FUN., the Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys, Jack White, Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert.

