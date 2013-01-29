NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake will be rocking that suit and tie at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Timberlake will perform at the Feb. 10 awards show in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old pop star returned to music earlier this month when he released the single, "Suit & Tie," which features Jay-Z. The song is a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

His performance at the Grammys will be Timberlake's first musical appearance on television in years. Most recently, he's appeared in movies like "The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits."

Timberlake's third solo album, "The 20/20 Experience," will be released March 19. His last album was the 2006 multiplatinum effort, "FutureSex/LoveSounds."

The Grammys will air live on CBS from the Staples Center.

___

Online:

http://www.grammy.com/

http://countdown.justintimberlake.com/