Billboard -- It's only natural that after releasing a hit single and announcing a new album, Justin Timberlake will make his return to the live stage. The singer, whose "Suit & Tie" is expected to hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, will perform his first solo concert in several years at a New Orleans charity concert during Super Bowl weekend.

Timberlake will be the man of the hour at the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night event, being held Feb. 2 at DTV SuperFan stadium and hosted by Mark Cuban. Questlove of The Roots is DJ'ing before and after Timberlake's set

Bing: Timberlake 'Suit & Tie' video

The event will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and is tied in with the 7th Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl, which as the name suggests is a football game between celebrities. This year, the roster includes Snoop Dogg, Chace Crawford of "Gossip Girl" and Olympian Lolo Jones.

The next day, Super Bowl XLVII gets underway across town at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

On Jan. 13, Timberlake released "Suit & Tie" and announced his third solo album, "The 20/20 Experience." It's his first release since 2006's blockbuster "FutureSex/LoveSounds." In his announcement, he hinted at more news to come. "That's all I'm giving you for now... I know, I know! Again, with the teasing!!!"

Timberlake wrapped his last solo tour, the "FutureSex/LoveShow," in December 2007, though he has hardly shunned the stage. In September of 2011, he played a handful of his own hits -- including "Cry Me a River" and "Like I Love You" -- midway through a concert by the band FreeSol.