Forget his talked-about love life. Justin Timberlake is coming clean about one not-so-secret vice: He smokes pot.

"Absolutely," the singer-actor, 30, tells Playboy magazine when asked if he's a pot-smoker. Why the weed?

"The only thing pot does for me is it gets me to stop thinking," the "Bad Teacher" star explains. "Sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off. Some people are just better high."

High or not, Timberlake says he's ready to slow down and chill. "I feel I'm just getting to a point in my life where I'm looking around, going, 'There's a lot to enjoy if I can just sit still, actually stop and take more time.'"

Part of that time out means no new music on the immediate horizon for the platinum-selling singer. "I don't have a single song ready to go," admits the star, who hasn't released an album since 2006 smash, "FutureSex/LoveSounds." "People keep asking me when a new song or album is coming out, and I don't know what to say. Music is not my focus right now. It may be someday. It could happen next month or next year but right now it's not where it's at for me."

Maybe that switch from music to film is why he's stuck around longer than other boybanders. "You always need to be learning something new," he says. "In whatever I've done, I've always looked at myself as a beginner. Hopefully I can continue to do that for the next 30 years as I grow into an older man."

Since splitting with Jessica Biel in March after four on-and-off years together, Timberlake has been linked to Olivia Wilde, Ashley Olsen and Mila Kunis, to name a few boldfaced stars. He knows why he tends to romance fellow celebs, he tells Playboy.

"You probably gravitate toward people who understand your scenario. At the end of the day you just want someone who gets you, who can be a friend. That's kind of the point of 'Friends With Benefits,'" he says of his upcoming comedy with Kunis. "As corny as it sounds, the 'friends' part counts just as much as the ‘benefits’ part, if not more."

How were those sex scenes with Kunis, anyway?

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't completely awkward. I couldn't tell you the number of people in the crew watching me and my bare a--, but it was a lot."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Justin manhandles Mila Kunis, plus more LOL pics

What's JT's pet peeve?

Justin is against having friends with benefits in real life

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: From 'N Sync to SexyBack! JT's evolution

PHOTOS: Justin's love life so far

PHOTOS: Justin and Jessica's bygone romance