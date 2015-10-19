During the "coolest thing that's ever happened" to him and one of the biggest moments of his musical career, Justin Timberlake couldn't help but think of his adoring wife of three years, Jessica Biel.

Over the weekend, Justin returned to his hometown of Memphis, Tenn., to be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. During his 25-minute speech, he touched on his upbringing and his fellow nominees, but the comments he reserved for his wife pulled at the heart strings of his wife.

"First I want to thank my beautiful, loving and incredibly understanding-of-her-husband's-shortcomings wife, Jessica," he said as he sat in the audience. "She is a rock and she is tough as nails... Baby, I love you more than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write."

He wiped away tears as he spoke of his wife with glowing affection while wearing a navy and black houndstooth suit jacket with a matching bowtie.

"We actually just celebrated our third anniversary, which in Hollywood years that's like a 15-year anniversary," he joked on stage. "Good on you, girl. I didn't drive you too crazy yet."

Justin, who was introduced on stage by Jimmy Fallon, called the experience of being inducted the "f------ coolest thing that has ever happened to me."

"I wanna thank all the great artists in this hall," he said while choking up. "I'm truly honored, to merely stand on the shoulders of all these legends I grew up listening to, and I grew up admiring, to say that I stand alongside them now."