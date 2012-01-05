Granny knows all!

Us Weekly broke the news Wednesday that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were engaged. Now, the 30-year-old singer-actor's grandmother, Sadie Bomar, is going public with the good news!

"He called me on Christmas day and told me he's engaged," Bomar tells Gossip Cop. According to the site, Timberlake asked her not to discuss the news with anyone until after the holidays.

She tells Gossip Cop, "the family loves Jessie… she’s a very sweet girl."

Sources tell Us that Timberlake popped the question to Biel, 29, in the mountains of Jackson, Wyoming.

The couple began dating in 2007. After a brief three-month split in 2011, Biel made it clear that she wanted to spend her life with the Social Network star. "When they reunited, they had a conversation about taking the next step."

Another Timberlake insider adds that he's "never been happier" with the New Year's Eve actress. "He knew it was the right time to propose."

