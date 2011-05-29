Is there anything JT can't do?

The race car sponsored by Justin Timberlake's William Rast clothing line won the Indy 500 in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday.

PHOTOS: The many women JT's dated

"What a Memorial Day weekend!" the singer-actor tweeted. "The William Rast car just won the Indy 500!"

VIDEO: Watch JT, Andy Samberg and Gaga's three-way

The car, driven by racing veteran Dan Wheldon, beat out 32 other drivers for the coveted Borg-Warner Trophy.

PHOTOS: Celebs take over the catwalk

Timberlake, 30, founded William Rast with his childhood best friend Trace Ayala in 2006. The line is best known for its premium jeans, but also produces other clothing items such as jackets and tops. The company's name comes from a combination of Timberlake and Ayala's grandfather's names.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly