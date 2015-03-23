Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner appear to be enjoying each other's company!

The young stars stripped down for a sexy Vogue shoot where a shirtless Justin and bikini-clad Kendall got super cozy by the pool.

Justin, who has previously appeared in Teen Vogue, shared some photos from the shoot on his Instagram, including one where Kendall touches Justin's bare stomach, and honestly, they look amazing together.

Justin tells Vogue that while he's actually an introvert, "as far as shooting fashion goes, or being onstage -- me having to be on -- I don't get nervous.

"I've been kind of on the low, just working on the new album," Justin tells Vogue. "Now I'm ready to get back on the grind."

The photo shoot was done by famed photographer Mario Testino. Vogue dubs Justin and Kendall, as well as fellow young celebs Gigi Hadid and Ansel Egort part of Hollywood's "New Brat Pack."

Kendall was at Justin Bieber's Comedy Central Roast, and the pair laughed off jokes about their rumored fling.

Kendall shared more from the shoot on her own Instagram featuring both 18-year-old model Hadid, and Insurgent star Egort.

