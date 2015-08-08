Justin Bieber is offering to go to a homecoming dance with a fan who won homecoming queen, and the young girl actually has Dwayne Johnson to thank. Check out the video!

Johnson has become friends with a teen named Lexi, who he most recently saw at the gym on Friday. The actor-wrestler shared a heartwarming story on Instagram afterward, revealing how “every time Lexi has to go to the hospital for a treatment she always says ‘I gotta be strong cause the Rock told me to be strong!'” While it’s not clear what Lexi’s ailment is, Johnson said that finding out Lexi brings his photo to the hospital for strength gave him “instant perspective (and gratitude).”

“Hey, look I got some pretty cool things going on in my life.. I believe in hard work and little luck to get ya by.. but moments like this with Lexi will always be the best part of my fame. We all play a part in it ya know? And I appreciate I can share it with y’all,” he wrote to fans.

Johnson, however, included the hashtags, “#Perspective #SheToldMeSheLovesMe #AndJustinBieber #HelluvaComboIGuess #BestPartOfFame.” And in a second post on Saturday, the star shared a little video of himself with Lexi, revealing he and Bieber are her choice dates for the homecoming dance. And when asked “who’s better,” Lexi amusingly replied, “Bieber.”

“Damn you Bieber! #SheClearlyDidntGetTheMemo #PricelessMoment,” Johnson jokingly wrote on Instagram. But mere minutes after the post, Bieber caught wind of it, and tweeted Johnson, “when is the dance? Hit scooter and let us know.” Bieber hilariously added, “And no worries. You are her second favorite ;)”

It was a sweet moment all around, and will be even sweeter if turns out Bieber can make the big dance.