Some little girls dream of becoming teachers when they grow up. Others dream of becoming doctors. Not Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

The 25-year-old Jersey Shore star has fulfilled her lifelong goal of appearing on the cover of Maxim. "I cried when I found out. I was jumping up and down and totally bugging out," the January cover girl says. "This is probably my highest accomplishment."

The MTV reality star is no stranger to putting her cleavage on display, which she shows off in a slew of barely-there bikinis. "This is the most fun I've ever had on a shoot, because it was Jersey Shore meets sexy Maxim," Farley says. "That's what I loved about it."

The New York native believes she's come a long way since Jersey Shore premiered in late 2009. "I was in a bad relationship during the first two seasons, so I took that out on people I shouldn't have," the once hot-tempered reality star says. "I was definitely more of a bitch."

Though she's since mellowed out, Farley says tension between her costars will reach an all-time high when Jersey Shore's fifth season premieres in January.

"A lot of drama that came from Italy has to get finished. So you'll see that," Farley tells Maxim. "We're back at the T-shirt store and living in the same house. We appreciate it more because Italy was so different. We jumped in headfirst."

