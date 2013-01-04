"Jersey Shore" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is on course to become the show's latest mommy after confessing best pal Snooki's baby boy is making her a little broody.

RELATED: See JWoww on New Year's Eve

The newly-engaged reality TV star, who will launch the second season of her "Shore" spin-off show "Snooki & JWoww" next week, admits she's starting to think about family matters with fiance Roger Mathews after watching her friend and castmate warm to motherhood following the birth of baby Lorenzo in August.

But she tells "Access Hollywood Live," "I wanna wait, maybe a year or so. ... I just wanna see how 2013 goes," adding Snooki is "dying for me (to have a baby), she wishes I was pregnant right now."

RELATED: The year in celebrity news

Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, explains, "Lorenzo needs a friend."

Meanwhile, Farley has big career plans before she becomes a mom, explaining, "I wanna get into producing. I wanna produce a TV show. ... I really wanna get into producing a bully show to kinda help kids that are being bullied."

RELATED: Wedding bells in 2013