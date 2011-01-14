Forget her feud with costar Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola: "Jersey Shore"'s JWoww has found a new adversary.

Days after Kim Kardashian denied that she received filler injections in her lower lip, the MTV personality accused the "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" star of getting a little work done.

"Funny how stars don't man up to their plastic surgery ... I did," the "Jersey Shore" star (real name: Jenni Farley) tweeted Thursday. "Blaming it on colds, etc. is just hysterical."

Quoting her "Jersey Shore" costar Deena Cortese, JWoww, 24, added: "Get real!" (Heidi Montag, who famously underwent 10 plastic surgeries in one day, later retweeted JWoww's comment.)

But Kardashian, 30, insists she's never been shy about fessing up to getting some minor cosmetic enhancements.

"I've tried Botox on the show. I'm the first one to talk about anything that I do," she told Extra on Tuesday. "It really pisses me off that all of these plastic surgery rumors are always linked to me."

So what gives?

"I have the flu," Kardashian explained of her plumper pout. "I'm puffy and swollen, and I have no make-up on. Why would I just do my bottom lip?"

