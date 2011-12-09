Snooki isn't the only "Jersey Shore" star with a namesake scent.

Jenni Farley has just released her own signature fragrance named after the moniker fans know her by best: JWoww.

And despite a love for tanning lotion, the aroma is a blend of her two favorite aromas: fruity pear and musky sandalwood, the reality TV star, 25, said in a statement.

"[Jenni's] scent is more sexy while mine is more sweet," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi told Us Weekly. Last month her potion hit Perfumania stores and HSN.com.

Below, Farley shares with Us why she's a mix between Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie and her hair foibles on the Jersey shore.

Us: What's your go-to makeup look for a night out?

JWOWW: Fake eyelashes go well with a nice smoky brown eye, bronzer and a nude lip. For fragrance, pick up JWOWW by Jenni Farley -- it's perfect for day or night.

Us: Who is your celebrity style crush?

J: It's a toss up between Lady Gaga for her fierce, no boundaries approach to fashion, and Angelina Jolie for her wild past and the way she has an elegant poise today.

Us: What is the biggest beauty mistake you've ever made?

J: Being by the shore during Season One, I didn't realize the humidity would be so high and dry out my hair. I should've gotten a keratin treatment to help with frizz.

To celebrate the launch of JWOWW by Jenni Farley, fans will be gifted with a free shimmering body lotion to complement the scent. The set will be available for $29.99 at jwowwperfume.com.

