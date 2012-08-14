Jenni "JWoww" Farley has seen her fair share of fights over boys during MTV's Jersey Shore, but on Thursday's episode of her spinoff, Snooki & JWoww, the reality star has a blowout with longtime boyfriend Roger Matthews.

Traveling with pregnant costar Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to Mexico on Thursday's show, JWoww loses it when Matthews won't accomodate her after she returns to the U.S. earlier than expected -- because he made other plans.

In the emotional sneak peek above, JWoww is irate that her boyfriend can't make time for her, but Matthews doesn't see the supposed error of his ways.

"You put me in the same mindset that I was in two years ago -- some insecure little f--k that you didn't give a f--k about," JWoww says through a fit of tears, before Matthews tells her she should consider dating her allegedly abusive ex, Tom Lippolis, again.

"I'm hurt and if you don't want to speak to me for the rest of this time, that's fine. I'm trying to be the adult here for once," JWoww admits as pal Snooki sits nearby, speechless. "By telling me I should be with my ex, you can go f--k yourself! And you can burn in hell."

Watch JWoww's emotional boy drama in the clip above before the full episode of Snooki & JWoww airs Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: JWoww to Boyfriend Roger: "Burn in Hell!"