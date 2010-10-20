JWoww: Why I Said No to Playboy
Jenni "JWoww" Farley has said she'd love to bare all in Playboy.
But when she was recently offered $400,000 to take it off, she turned it down.
Why?
"There is a better opportunity out there, which everybody will probably see soon," she said Wednesday on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show.
Perhaps it could be a "Jersey Shore" spinoff.
Though a source recently told UsMagazine.com that MTV scrapped plans for her to have a show, the 25-year-old reality star told Seacrest, "We'd love to do one, but nothing's confirmed."
Her Snooki days are far from over.
We are moving in together," JWoww said. "That's a guarantee."
Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, "is an awesome roommate," JWoww insisted, adding that they've been able "to live together three times and not have any arguments. ... I think we can make it work."
