K-Fed wants his dancer body back!

Britney Spears' ex-hubby Kevin Federline has packed on a few pounds since his days as a professional backup dancer. But the 33-year-old went for a run Thursday in L.A. in an attempt to get back in shape!

In 2010, Federline joined Vh1's Celebrity Fit Club: Boot Camp in an effort to lose some of the 85 pounds he gained after his 2006 divorce from Spears 29.

"A number of things [caused me to gain weight] between, I mean, everybody knows what happened with me and Brit. I'm not going to say that's the total cause of it but, I mean, just not being happy with myself was probably the main part of my depression," he told Access Hollywood in 2010.

"Once you get depressed, you don't really feel like doing anything. You're kind of discouraged about yourself and then the weight gain too, or that makes me more depressed," he said.

Although the father of five shed 30 pounds on the reality program, he appears to have gained the weight back.

His ex Shar Jackson told Us Weekly in 2010 Federline's fuller figure was "daddy weight!" (Federline and Jackson have an 8-year-old daughter, Kori, and 6-year-old son, Caleb together. He also has sons Sean Preston, 6, and Jayden, 5, with Spears, and 3-month-old daughter Jordan with girlfriend Victoria Prince.)

"When you are a full time parent, sometimes you can't focus on you," Jackson said. "If gaining a few pounds is your only problem, life's not too bad!"

