Paws up! In the wake of her split from Ryan Sweeting, Kaley Cuoco adopted a new four-legged friend named Chester.

This makes for at least four dogs for "The Big Bang Theory" actress -- so welcome to the puppy party, Chester!

The 29-year-old posted some adorable snaps on Instagram on Oct. 23 to announce the addition of her newest furry companion.

Kaley posted a photo announcing the pup, with the caption, "Welcome to the family Chester Cuoco!!!! thank you @pawworks #couldnthelpmyself #savethemall #iblamemymomforshowingmehispicture."

The recently single star found her new companion at Paw Works, which is a no-kill animal shelter located in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

All of the other canines in the avid animal lover's home -- Norman, Shirley and Ruby -- were also adopted.

It's been a quite a bumpy couple of months for the blonde beauty, and a furry face could help with the journey ahead.

On Sept. 25, the actress announced she was splitting with her tennis pro husband after less than two years of marriage.

On Oct. 15, Ryan filed a request for spousal support from the star, whom Forbes named one of TV's highest-paid actresses. The magazine estimates Kaley earns $28.5 million.