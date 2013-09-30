Kaley Cuoco opens up about engagement

ETOnline

ET's Rocsi Diaz met up with actress Kaley Cuoco on the set of her upcoming film "The Wedding Ringer" to discuss her recent engagement to tennis star Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco explains to Diaz that the proposal was a complete surprise: "[Sweeting] actually started a little fight with me and threw me off. I was like 'Oh my God, things aren't great.' He surprised me at the end of the night ... [when] he popped the ring out. It was amazing."

Cuoco continues, "From day one I just knew immediately and it's been magic. We have all the same family friends. We grew up with the same people -- we just never met. So I kind of feel that I've known him my whole life. I know that it seems a little crazy on paper, but it's what works for us."

