Kaley Cuoco is feeling the love. The "Big Bang Theory" actress finally addressed her recent divorce, saying that fan's kind words have helped her heal.

On Oct. 20, Kaley took to Instagram to post an illustration of "Winnie the Pooh and Piglet." In the image, the words read, "Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude."

She continued in speaking of her gratitude in her caption.

"I'm feeling completely overwhelmed with the outpouring of kindness and support from the people that surround me and from those I have never even met," she wrote. "I want you to know, I read all your comments and your sweet words have touched me deeply. I'm incredibly grateful for all your love as I start this next chapter in my life."

On Sept. 25, Kaley announced she and her husband Ryan Sweeting were splitting after 21 months of marriage. Little was known about the split and it seemingly came out of nowhere. However, reports surfaced that Ryan was addicted to painkillers and refused to get sober.

Aside from the fans, Kaley has leaned on costar Johnny Galecki as a source of comfort. Many wondered if perhaps there was an off-screen romance brewing, but the two squashed that immediately.

"So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here. Me and @sanctionedjohnnygaleckiare just the best of buds -- Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!!!" Kaley captioned an Instagram picture, in which she fist-bumps her 40-year-old co-star.

Johnny followed up with a very similar photo to Instagram with the caption, "No scandals / home wreckers / pregnancies here, y'all. Just profound friendship. @normancook."