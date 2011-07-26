"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco is set to host "Teen Choice 2011", the popular fan-voted awards shows known for its surfboard trophies, Fox has confirmed.

The 13th annual show, airing live on August 7th on Fox, is shaping up to include a who's who in young Hollywood with superstars Justin Bieber, Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift and all three Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, all set to attend. Not surprisingly, 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' leads the pack with the most nominations (12, including nods for the holy trinity of 'Twilight', Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner), while fan favorite "Glee" dominated the television categories with nine nominations total.

Performing at this year's show is One Republic and none other than the reigning teen queen herself, Selena Gomez & the Scene.

A notable new category this year sure to whip teen voters into a frenzy? "Choice Vampire", whose nominees include 'Twilight''s Robert Pattinson and Nikki Reed, "True Blood"'s Alexander Skarsgard, and "Vampire Diaries"' Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley.

